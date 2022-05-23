Washington County commissioners will fill a vacancy in their ranks at today’s monthly meeting.
The board is being asked to appoint a member to serve the remaining three months on the late Mike Ford’s term in the 15th District. The seat has been open since Ford died on Dec. 27 following a brief illness.
Commissioners will also fill an opening for constable in the county’s 1st District. The board will appoint both positions after taking nominations from the floor.
The appointees will serve until voters go to the polls on Aug. 4 to elect new county officials.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said state law requires the commission to name someone to fill the 15th District seat within 120 days of the vacancy being declared. The chairman said County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson calculated the board must make that appointment by May 24.
The appointee will serve the rest of the term of Ford, who retired in 2021 as the supervisor of food services at the Washington County Detention Center. Ford was appointed by commissioners in 2011 to serve out the remainder of deceased Commissioner Richard Shadden’s term on the board.
He was re-elected twice by voters in what is now the 15th District.
The 15th District represents residents who vote in the Boones Creek and Sulphur Springs school precincts.
On Friday, Matherly said Ben Carder — a Jonesborough resident who won the Republican nomination for the 15th District seat in the May 3 primary — is the only candidate who has sent commissioners a letter telling them he is interested in the appointment. Carder faces no opponent for the seat in the August general election.
Andy Register, Limestone, was elected the Republican nominee for 1st District constable in the primary earlier this month. He will face a challenge from independent candidate Lisa Shaw-Lewis, Jonesborough, in the August election.
Commissioners will be asked next month to fill a vacancy for Washington County highway superintendent. That opening was created with the announcement that John B. Deakins Jr. is retiring at the end of this month after serving 30 years in that appointed position.
The county board is expected to name Richard Thompson, an assistant to Deakins and a 45-year veteran of the county’s Highway Department, to serve the final two years of the appointed term.
Matherly said Thompson is the only candidate to have been vetted by highway officials in Nashville as having the credentials and qualifications to hold the job.