The Washington County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to ask county commissioners for funding to replace the football stadium bleachers at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools.
Replacing the home-side bleachers at both schools is estimated to cost between $3.25 million and $3.5 million.
Board member Chad Fleenor made the motion to ask commissioners to designate the stadium bleacher replacements as a capital priority.
Fleenor also made a second motion for the school board to request an additional $1.5 million to replace the playing turf at both high school stadiums at an estimated cost of $750,000 each. That motion passed with board members Keith Ervin and Annette Buchanan voting “no.”
Ervin said he could not support “tearing up the grass” to put down the turf, and Buchanan said she had concerns about player concussion and other safety issues associated with artificial turf.
Meanwhile, Director of School Jerry Boyd said he had briefed members of the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee earlier in the day on the bleacher replacement request. He said commissioners were pleased to learn that the cost of the replacement project is lower than earlier estimated.
The school board first tackled the football stadium issue at a workshop last week. During that discussion, board members debated the cost of repairing the bleachers versus that of replacing the aging structures.
Several members noted that repairing the nearly 50-year-old bleachers would not be a long-term solution.
The board reviewed a report last week from the architectural and engineering firm of Thompson & Litton, which noted repairs to David Crockett’s stadium bleachers could cost the county as much as $350,000.
Likewise, the firm said repairs to Daniel Boone’s stadium was estimated at $275,000.