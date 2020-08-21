Johnson City Board of Education Member Paula Treece said there was a mix-up in records from the Washington County Election Commission that said she didn’t correctly file her paperwork for re-election.
Washington County Administrator of Elections Maybell Stewart said Thursday afternoon that Treece, who was elected in 2018, failed to file the necessary paperwork before the Thursday deadline. The commission later sent an updated list Friday showing that Treece will be on the ballot.
“I am on the ballot,” Treece said, referring the Press to information from state election officials. “That’s really all I have to say.”
According to records from the Office of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, she is qualified to run.
“Ms. Treece did qualify to run for the office,” Director of Communications Julia Bruck said in an emailed statement to the Press.
There are three seats open on the board and seven candidates: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjem and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Treece.