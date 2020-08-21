Johnson City Board of Education Chairman Tim Belisle will not seek re-election in November.
“I’ve been on the board for 13-and-a-half years, and I’ve not had a child in the system now for about four-and-a-half years. I feel like it’s best if the board has a significant number of board members that have children currently in the system,” Belisle said. “I think it’s time for me to hand the reins over to others that have children currently being educated in the system.”
Belisle said he wants to focus on his legal career as Ballad Health’s general counsel. He also wants to make time for other interests, including working on his farm and spending time with family.
Belisle didn’t say who he’d like to see replace him as chair if given the choice, but he trusts the board will make the right decision.
“That’s going to be up to the board when it reconstitutes after the election to decide who they want to lead them. There are plenty of able people on the board currently,” he said. “The board will just have to decide after the November election who will function as its chair.”
Belisle said he was happy to play a role in creating the district’s current Learning Plan, which configured the current grade levels and led to the construction of the new Fairmont Elementary School and additions to Science Hill High School.
Belisle said he’s also proud of his role in establishing the Safety Committee, created in response to school shootings across the nation. He said it’s been an honor to work with former Superintendent Richard Bales and current Superintendent Steve Barnett.
“I was very fortunate to work with two very talented superintendents, and I’m very proud to have led the effort to select Dr. Barnett to be our current superintendent,” he said. “I’ve worked with some pretty remarkable, passionate people, both people on the board and people who work in the system.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with very high-quality, passionate people who constantly strive for excellence for the people that they serve, and it’s been a real honor for me to be on that board and have the opportunity for the last four or five years to function as the chair.”
There are currently three seats open on the board and seven candidates: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjem and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.