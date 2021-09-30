The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday to use as much as $300,000 in federal pandemic funds to finally install playground equipment on the campus of Boones Creek Elementary School.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, told board members the school system could use money from its Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds to pay for the playground equipment. He said the project would also be sped up by purchasing the items through a cooperative network.
The $28 million Boones Creek school has been without a playground since it opened in 2019. A Johnson City company had donated playground equipment to school that was valued at $102,609.
However, many those items could not be used because they do not conform with provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Board member Annette Buchanan asked Boyd to share the plan for the playground design with teachers to get their input into the project. She said there are items in the current plan that kids “will not play with.”
In other business Thursday:
• Board members received a student enrollment report for the end of September. The school system has a total of 8,281 pupils, with David Crockett High School leading the count with 1,247 students.
Daniel Boone High School was second with 1,238 students, followed by Boones Creek Elementary School with 812 and Ridgeview Elementary school with 754 students.
• The school board was given an update on the Jonesborough K-8 school construction project. Earlier this week, Washington County commissioners and the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved revisions to the town’s lease-to-own agreement with Washington County to build a new school.
The school is now expected to cost $10 million more than originally estimated, bringing the total construction cost to $42.75 million.
Boyd said town officials promised this week to have “construction equipment on the site soon.”