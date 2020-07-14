BRISTOL — Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell expressed confidence in the track’s ability to safely host the NASCAR All-Star race with thousands of fans in attendance Wednesday night.
“We feel really good about it,” Caldwell said of the track’s safety precautions and protocols. “We feel like we’ve got a really good plan.”
Caldwell said track officials have gotten “a lot of great feedback” from local, state and federal healthcare officials. The race, which is expected to fall just short of a 30,000-ticket sellout (about 20% of the facility’s capacity), is slated to be one of, if not the, largest sporting event since the novel coronavirus pandemic put a hiatus to spectator sports in March and April.
Caldwell said the pressure is on for the track to safely host the event, and that they “don’t take the responsibility lightly,” and that they understand this race could set the standard for the resumption of large events in the United States.
The All-Star race, traditionally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, was moved to BMS last month due to a rise in cases locally.
Tennessee, however, has seen a significant rise in cases since the move was announced, and reported a record number of new infections on Monday. In Northeast Tennessee, the number of COVID-19 cases has jumped 312% since June — with July having already set a record for new infections in a month last week.
The region’s eight counties reported 70 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, pushing the number of active cases in the region to 472 — a 321% increase since July 1.
Sullivan County, where the race will be held, has 277 cases of COVID-19, and has seen the fastest growth in new cases of any county in the region since July 6. There are 121 active cases in Sullivan County, second only to neighboring Washington County’s 147.
“We know that this comes with great responsibility, how we do (it) in a safe and responsible way, and we feel really good about the plan we have in place and we are excited to welcome people back to the All-Star race,” Caldwell said.
Track officials invited members of the media to Bristol to give them a tour of the facility enhancements and the safety protocols they’ve put in place to help ensure social distancing and reduce contact between guests and track employees.
Among the most notable changes is a non-contact entry design, where tickets can be scanned digitally and clear bags can be inspected without track workers searching them by hand. Coolers and any non-clear, soft-sided plastic bags will not be allowed as a result.
Other changes include one-way bathroom layouts, with every other sink closed to ensure distance while washing your hands. A bathroom attendant will also be on-hand to spray high-touch areas with Biopure disinfectant.
Many concession stands will also be closed, and those that are open will have a reduced number of lines open — again, to help keep people distanced. Concession stands that are open will have an entry and exit point that is separated by plastic barriers and marked with floor decals.
Entry into the Last Great Colosseum will also look different, as will the seating process. Guests will be assigned entry times, and specific entry gates. Once entered, they’re seated with their party, appropriately distanced from others.
There is no re-entry if you choose to leave during the race.
More information on the race protocols and changes can be found at https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/.