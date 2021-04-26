East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program will present a four-night, semester-end showcase to be livestreamed from the historic Down Home in Johnson City from Tuesday-Friday, April 27-30.
Beginning at 7, each night’s program will feature a number of student bands in the performance of bluegrass, old-time, Celtic and country music. Friday’s event will showcase bands directed by graduating Band Leadership students.
Though the venue itself is not open to the public, the video and audio quality will be in high definition. The performances will be exclusively on Facebook Live at facebook.com/ETSUBluegrass.
Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies is part of the Department of Appalachian Studies in ETSU’s College of Arts and Sciences and offers a bachelor’s degree and undergraduate minors in this music. The department also offers a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies; graduate certificates in Appalachian Studies and in heritage interpretation and museum studies; the Appalachian, Scottish and Irish Studies program with summer study abroad; and other undergraduate minors. Scholarships and online courses are available.
For more information, email bluegrass@etsu.edu or call 423-439-7072.
Contributed to the Press