An investigation by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department into a Thursday morning shooting on Blue Springs Road has led to the arrest of a man.
Jonathan Derek Harding, 39, has been charged with attempted murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Deputies were called to Blue Springs Road at 9:23 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and the victim told the officers the shooters was in a residence nearby. Deputies then ordered Harding to exit the residence and took him into custody, and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Harding is currently being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.