A new whitewater rafting outfitter has opened their doors in Unicoi County just in time for the summer.
Blue Ridge Paddling, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive in Erwin, is a recreational outfitter that provides guided whitewater rafting trips, kayaking and rafting lessons and guided and unguided inflatable kayak trips.
Mason Schmidt, who co-owns Blue Ridge Paddling alongside his brother Brannon Schmidt, said their goal is to give their clients a whitewater adventure personalized to fit their needs.
“Our model and mission is small, personable, customizable trips,” said Mason Schmidt. “We like to develop relationships with our guests, so our mission is developing relationships through whitewater recreation.”
The Schmidt brothers are originally from Alabama but have spent the last decade in Western North Carolina and Northeast Tennessee working as whitewater recreation guides and instructors while dreaming of starting their own outfitter. The brothers turned their dream into a reality after closing on the former Bear Mountain Outfitters building last November.
“It’s just been our dream to start our own thing,” said Brannon Schmidt. “We love the Nolichucky River and we’ve been coming over here for years paddling and we’ve always known about Erwin and we were just trying to find the right place and the right time.”
While the Schmidt brothers own Blue Ridge Paddling, they also serve as the outfitter’s instructors. Blue Ridge Paddling offers one-day beginner lessons, or a two-day clinic and private lessons that can be tailored to teach any skill or any skill level.
“Private lessons are whatever the guest wants,” said Mason Schmidt. “If they are an experienced boater or a first-timer, we will meet their needs in whatever they would like to do.”
And when they say any skill level, they mean it. The Schmidt brothers said Blue Ridge Paddling is family-friendly and young kayakers are welcome to join in on the fun.
“We love taking mom and dad with their two kids and teaching them how to kayak together,” said Mason Schmidt. “We think that’s a really fun experience and they create a lot of memories with us.”
Blue Ridge Paddling has already begun taking guests out on rafting trips. The Schmidt brothers said their season lasts from March until November, and they guide trips on the French Broad River, the lower Nolichucky River, the Watauga River and Watauga Lake.