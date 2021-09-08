Blaze the City brings its volume of song choices and musical versatility to Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater Thursday night.
About the band
Incredible vocal harmonies, funky dance rhythms and scorching guitar help Blaze the City capture audiences and set the "room on fire" with their performance. From pop, funk, top 40 dance, rock, country, blues, Motown, and everything in between, Blaze the City combines decades of performance, ability and passion to provide the best entertainment possible.
The band delivers musicianship, an array of song choices, professionalism and a unique and memorable setting. They are a music lover’s band, yielding a once-in-a-lifetime entertainment experience.
If you go
The free concert is from 7-9 p.m. at MPCC, 510 Bert St. Parking is available at the center and at the Municipal & Safety Building, 601 E. Main St. The stage faces the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veteran’s memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so bring your blanket and lawn chairs. Concessions will be sold.
Hillbilly Bad rounds out the 2021 Bert Street Music Series on Sept. 16.
The Bert Street Music Series is sponsored by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, call 423-283-5827.