ELIZABETHTON — Candidates running for Congress expect to get asked a lot of questions.
Those questions can range from such complicated ones as “how can the health care system be improved?” to local questions, such as “how can we get internet into the most mountainous areas of the region?”
But when a candidate is running as a Democrat in the 1st Congressional District of Tennessee, there is always the question “why?” “Why even attempt it in one of the most rock-ribbed Republican districts in the entire cosmos?”
After nearly an entire election campaign of answering all sorts of questions, Democrat nominee Blair Walsingham took the time to answer five questions for the Johnson City Press.
Why are you running as a Democrat in Upper East Tennessee? Are you from a Democratic family?
“I only got involved in politics two years ago when I became a volunteer worker for Andrew Yang in his campaign for president. I come from a Republican family. My dad is a Republican and he is retired as a senior master sergeant from the Air Force. I have two grandfathers who were in the Air Force and I am a six-year veteran of the Air Force. I grew up in the Air Force.”
Walsingham said her father remains a loyal Republican, with one important exception. “He voted all Republican except for me,” she said with obvious pride in gaining his approval.
How did you come to East Tennessee?
Walsingham gives her father full credit for that influence on her life. “He was stationed in the North and we would pass through Tennessee when we went on vacation. He just liked it here and said this was where he wanted to retire.”
Walsingham followed her father after her Air Force service. She met her husband, Jacob, when they were both serving in the Air Force in Florida. They now have a blended family four children, two adolescents and two preschoolers. She is also a cancer survivor.
What have you been doing in Tennessee besides politics?
“We have started a 68-acre organic farm in Hawkins County,” Walsingham said. She is also a small business owner. One of her challenges is that the family lives in the shadow of Clinch Mountain. That means they have no cell phone service and no internet. “We do have a satellite service, but that is expensive,” she said.
“Try running a congressional campaign with no cell phone service and no internet,” Walsingham said.
The experience has given Walsingham an understanding of the problems of limited infrastructure that people living in rural and mountainous areas experience and the need for government to become involved in encouraging businesses to expand into underserved regions.
What type of Democrat are you?
“I am a conservative Democrat.” She said in her Ballotpedia entry that she was “committed to putting people before politics. … I walk the walk. I value our traditions, our rights, and contend that true leaders seek to build coalitions of compassion, not walls of divisiveness.”
What would you like to accomplish in Congress?
“I have seen crippling poverty in this district. I have seen too many people and families in this region without internet access and others with no running water or no electricity. This is unacceptable in America.”