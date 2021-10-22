Technology was the focus when Tennessee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited Unicoi on Friday for a roundtable meeting with local leaders about county issues ranging from infrastructure to health care.
A key topic was local access to high-speed broadband internet.
Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely explained that Erwin Utilities has completed line extensions to offer broadband coverage to its customers. Evely also explained that those in the southernmost part of the county are covered by French Broad Electric Membership Corporation, and that the company’s line extensions are expected to be completed this fall.
After that line completion, high-speed broadband will be available to 95% of the county.
The remaining 5% of households are served by different electric systems, and current laws prevent utility companies from providing broadband services to those outside their designated coverage area. Evely said Erwin Utilities and the county are working to fix that.
Blackburn said having access to high-speed internet was vital for a number of reasons including telehealth, and spoke specifically about her attempts to pass a bill allowing hospitals to be reimbursed for telehealth visits prior to the pandemic.
“People kept saying, ‘Oh Marsha, that’s just for people who can afford to use Teledoc,’” she said. “And I kept saying, ‘No, this will help people who are in rural areas.’ Because it’s difficult to get somebody to take a day off work and take you to the doctor and get you back home.”
Blackburn also mentioned efforts to get older adults to adopt new technology.
Currently, 56% of homes in Unicoi County have access to a computer inside their home. Blackburn also mentioned that providers would be able to receive grants to provide need-based discounted rates to those who cannot afford broadband.
The county’s solid waste issues were also discussed during the meeting.
Evely mentioned the county received a $50,000 federal grant to upgrade its solid waste equipment.
“We have applied and we received a grant to replace part of our equipment at two of our convenience sites,” said Evely. “We’re in the process of getting that done, so that will upgrade us into the 21st century anyway.”
Unicoi County EMS Director Adam Copas asked Blackburn whether there had been any discussion about raising the Medicare reimbursement rates for ambulance services because of rising inflation and the cost of fuel. Blackburn said reimbursement rates had not yet been addressed.
“It is one of the reasons that keeping the telehealth waiver in place is so vitally important because it does allow that reimbursement for telehealth, but I don’t know what the increase is going to be,” Blackburn said.
After the meeting, Blackburn spoke further to the press about rising concerns about inflation.
“Inflation is a tremendous concern,” Blackburn said. “And if you are going to continue to increase government spending and continue to increase taxes and have policies that cause people to get fired from their job, then you’re going to see inflation rise.”
Prior to the roundtable meeting, Blackburn toured the Jones and Church Farm facility.
“We have such a great relationship with the local leaders here and with so many people in the community, and to be able to come and sit down and hear first-hand and keep track of their problems, you know, that’s one of the things that we really enjoy and appreciate the ability to do,” Blackburn said.
