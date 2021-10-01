A group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched through downtown Johnson City Friday night to protest a Washington County grand jury's decision to not indict a man who ran over a man at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the city last September.

In a cellphone video that went viral after the incident, a white SUV can be seen attempting to turn right onto West State of Franklin Road from Spring Street towards Interstate 26 where a small group of demonstrators were gathered nearby. As the vehicle is turning it bumps into Jonathan Bowers, who said he was following the group and taking photos while walking his dog.

Bowers, in an attempt to get the driver's attention, hits the hood of the car, which then accelerates and runs Bowers over — resulting in two broken legs.

District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said he doesn’t know the discussion among grand jurors — that is a secret process — that led the panel to decline returning an indictment against the driver, who was identified as Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, Bakersville, North Carolina.

Lafer’s initial charge, aggravated assault, requires the element of intent to cause harm, but a Sessions Court judge reduced it to reckless aggravated assault — which does not require intent to harm — after hearing testimony and watching video of the incident captured on a cell phone and a nearby surveillance camera.

“We went to great lengths to explain to the grand jury what reckless aggravated assault was,” Baldwin said. “I wanted them to clearly understand it. After we explained the law to them, the evidence was presented and the video was played (and) we took questions.”

The secret discussion among grand jurors led the panel to return a “no true bill” on Monday, which means the case is dead. Baldwin said if additional evidence surfaced, there could be another review but it’s unlikely at this point. Lafer’s attorney Mac Meade continued to maintain that his client was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

According to Meade, when Lafer was turning onto State of Franklin from Spring Street, he had to go around a car parked in the right lane and that pedestrians parted, but the victim, Jonathan Bowers, “aggressively” hit the hood of Lafer’s vehicle. Bowers had testified he was simply trying to get Lafer’s attention because he felt himself being pulled under the car.

Meade said that Lafer feared for his family's safety and that his client believed he ran over a bicycle, not a person, and as soon as he learned what happened, he turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center. Lafer was taken into custody on Sept. 14, two days after the incident took place.

“He was trying to protect his family,” and didn’t know what might happen as the protesters seemed to surround his vehicle, Meade said.

Demonstrators marched from Founders Park to City Hall chanting "no justice, no peace" and "Black Lives Matter," among other calls for social justice.