ELIZABETHTON — Warmer temperatures on Tuesday afternoon helped the Carter County Highway Department clear the snow from all of thecounty roads, but Road Superintendent Roger Colbaugh warned that black ice will once again be a problem on the Wednesday morning commute.
“Many of the roads are wet and it is going to be a cold night,” Colbaugh said onTuesday. He said the highway department made a lot of progress on Tuesday. At its busiest time, the department had 17 or 18 trucks on the job. That is no longer possible because of the wear and tear of clearing the mountain roads.
“We had the motor blow on one truck and we had the plows break off two others,” he said. Other trucks have had to be pulled out of ditches. The department has alsoused 250 tons of salt and chat.
While all county roads are open, Colbaugh said the Tennessee Department of Transportation is having a lot ofdifficulty removing the snow from Tenn. Highway 143, which climbs from Roan Mountain State Park up to the Tennessee-North Carolina line at Carver’s Gap on Roan Mountain.
“They had all kinds of snow,” Colbaugh said.
Another part of Roan Mountain has proven difficult for the county department. Colbaugh said that 6 to 8 inches fell on county roads on Sunday morning and then a couple of more inches fell on Shell Creek on Monday morning.
“There were drifts everywhere,” Colbaugh said.
Billy Harrell, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency, said the black ice has not only been a problem for motorists but also for pedestrians. Harrell said ambulances responded to two people who slipped on the ice on Tuesday, one suffering a broken leg.