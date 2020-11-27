While crowds of shoppers were out for Black Friday, the numbers around town seemed a little slack, likely due to COVID-19 and the challenges it presents for people being in large crowds.
Parking spots at retailers across Johnson City were at a premium even close to noon Friday, but the long lines of Christmases past just weren’t there.
At the Mall at Johnson City, marketing director Sheila Reed said the crowd seemed to be down from last year, but the stream of people milling about still kept retailers busy.
Jordan Thomas, owner of All Occasion Bags located in the mall, said his sales were up over last year. COVID-19 caused his business to be closed for seven weeks, but when he reopened, customers came back which sent sales up 20 percent.
His online sales are up drastically as well with a 200% to 300% increase.
To entice customers to his store, Thomas said he’s giving away an Apple watch to one lucky customer from the weekend. Just spend $25 and you get your name in the hat. Thomas will announce the winner on Facebook Live Monday.
Restaurants also seemed to benefit from all those hungry shoppers as well, if the parking lots were any indication. Restaurants in the north Johnson City area were as packed as retail stores.
If you didn’t get in on Black Friday deals, today is Small Business Saturday. People are urged to shop locally owned businesses, some of which are at the Mall and scattered around the city.