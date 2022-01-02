ELIZABETHTON — Dexter Lunceford is seeking to become the first sheriff in Carter County history to serve three consecutive four-year terms. In order to do so, Lunceford must defeat three challengers in the Carter County Republican primary on May 3.
The winner of the primary will go on to face at least one challenge from an independent candidate in the Aug. 4 general election. Rocky Croy is the only independent candidate who has picked up papers to run in the August election.
The three challengers in the primary are Kim Birchfield, Mike Fraley, and Thomas Smith. Lunceford, the three challengers and Croy are all retired law enforcement officers. There could still be more candidates in the sheriff’s race because the deadline to qualify for the election is not until Feb. 17.
Birchfield was the first candidate to announce his candidacy, doing so a year ago. In announcing, Birchfield said “when I got into law enforcement in 1978, it was always my dream to be chief of police or sheriff somewhere and work my way up to that.” Birchfield went on to say “of course, I was chief of police in Gate City (Virginia) for three years. That was good. If I never make it (to be elected sheriff), I am satisfied, but my goal was always to be sheriff.”
Birchfield has been in law enforcement since he graduated from Elizabethton High School. He joined the Elizabethton Police Department on July 1, 1978. He attended the police academy in Donelson in January 1979, making him the youngest police officer in the state at the time. Birchfield served with the EPD from 1978 to 1982, when he moved to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, receiving advancements from deputy sheriff to lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Division.
In 1984, Birchfield moved to the Johnson City Police Department, where he spent the next 24 years in various roles, including jail, desk sergeant, acting patrol supervisor, field training officer, traffic enforcement officer, traffic homicide investigator, working in Juvenile Court, school resource officer, and hostage negotiator.
Birchfield retired from the JCPD in 2008, at the age of 48 with 30 years of service in Tennessee. After his retirement, he worked as a private security consultant for several Johnson City car dealers. In 2011, he took the job of chief of police in Gate City, where he served for three years. Birchfield also served with the Bluff City Police Department from September 2019 to August 2020.
Birchfield was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee as a member of the Peace Officers Standard and Training Commission. He has also been elected to the Elizabethton City Board of Education and is serving on the Elizabethton City Council.
Fraley comes from a family of law enforcement officers. His father, Bill Fraley, served with the Elizabethton Police Department for 36 years. His brother, Brian, served with the Elizabethton Police Department for 12 years before becoming an agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, where he continues to serve.
Fraley spent his entire law enforcement career with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, starting in May 1989 and retiring on Dec. 30, 2019. During that long stretch of time, Fraley served under five sheriffs and served in all divisions of the department: Corrections, Patrol, Investigations, director of the School Resource Officers, Special Weapons and Tactics, Training, and Administration. He also served as a field training officer for new deputies and as a critical incident counselor.
But Fraley’s most memorable time as an officer with the sheriff’s department began when he was a patrol sergeant on June 15, 1994. On that date, he was responding to a call to Brown’s Market in Hampton. He was in the parking lot when he was shot in the chest by Norman Dunn. Dunn also shot Constable Roger White on that day, before Capt. John Henson shot and killed Dunn. Fraley was badly injured in the shooting, but he recovered and continued his law enforcement career. His father and brother, with their experience in law enforcement, helped in his recovery.
Lunceford is an honorably discharged Marine Corps veteran with 38 years of law enforcement experience with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson City Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He retired from the Highway Patrol.
“If elected for a third term, I will continue to work hard for the citizens of Carter County to provide the best law enforcement possible. I will strive to maintain a professional department which focuses on the ever-changing needs of the county.
“As the incumbent candidate, I stand firmly upon my track record which has been established during the past seven and a half years that I have led the Carter County Sheriff’s Office,” Lunceford said. He said that since taking office in 2014, his administration has worked diligently to establish the office as one of the most capable and respected in the state.
Lunceford said there have been major improvements in mission focus, infrastructure, and the implementation of cutting-edge technology to the department’s performance in solving crimes, which he said is reflected in the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.
“The numbers generated through this statewide system show that for the year 2020, the statewide clearance average for all crimes was 39%. In contrast, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office boasted a clearance average during this same time of 58%. This demonstrates a clearance rate which exceeds the statewide average by 19%. In addition to prosecuting those who commit crimes, I have also focused on implementing proactive approaches designed to curtail criminal activities before they occur. Even though there has been a substantial increase in crime across America, this approach has resulted in a 38% reduction of property crimes since 2014,” Lunceford said.
Smith recently retired as a captain in the sheriff’s department after a 27-year law enforcement career. He is a Carter County native and a 1976 Hampton High School graduate. Smith is a Navy veteran, having served for 12 years. Smith graduated magna cum laude from East Tennessee State University in December 2000 in preparation for a career in law enforcement.
Smith began his law enforcement career in October 1994 in Carter County as a reserve deputy sheriff. In 1996, he was appointed by the Carter County Commission as a constable in the 6th District, serving in the position until July 2001.
He was hired as a full-time county deputy in July 2001, serving until his recent retirement.
During his career, Smith worked in corrections, patrol, criminal investigations, training, Special Operations Group, Special Weapons and Tactics, and department administration. Smith was also assigned to the First Judicial District Drug Task Force, where he worked as an agent responsible for investigating drug crimes in Carter, Washington, Johnson and Unicoi counties.
Most recently, Smith served as the executive officer for the sheriff’s department and in this position, he was responsible for the department’s budgeting, purchasing, requests for proposals, contracts, monitoring of medical costs, writing and updating policies, and as a liaison with the County Commission and other county officials.
One of Smith’s most visible recent appearances was during a special meeting of the Carter County Commission, when the legislative body was deliberating the purchases of a $3.5 million countywide emergency communications system for all agencies that require emergency communications. While Smith emphasized the system was for all emergency agencies and not just for the sheriff’s department, he provided expertise and knowledge about what the various agencies required. The commission is continuing to research the communications system.