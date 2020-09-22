BoxDrop is launching a new smart bed for distribution throughout its 400 plus BoxDrop mattress and furniture locations across the United States, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.
BoxDrop is owned by Retail Service Systems, an Inc. 5000 company that is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Retail Service Systems is also the parent company of bioPURE Services, which is headquartered in Johnson City.
The BoxDrop smart bed launch and training event is bringing more than 30 business leaders and entrepreneurs into Johnson City for three days.
“We’re very excited about bringing the most advanced smart bed in the industry to our 400 plus BoxDrop locations across America,” said Scott Andrew, CEO of RSS. “Our new smart bed lineup, called Sleep2Win, delivers better technology, innovative features, and more benefits to consumers. With Sleep2Win, BoxDrop is delivering a better smart bed value to consumers while disrupting this growing, billion-dollar market segment.”
Based on its growing presence in Johnson City and the Tri-Cities area, along with its multi-faceted collaboration with ETSU and other local for-profit and non-profit organizations, BoxDrop chose Johnson City for its training and launch event.