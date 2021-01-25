Paycheck Protection Program helps firm keep workers during pandemic
A new round of funding is available to business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal relief initiative that officials say provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to businesses between March and August 2020.
Officials have authorized up to $284 billion through March 31, 2021, to help encourage American businesses to retain jobs during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
What are the basics?
The loans come in two forms: First Draw PPP Loans, which are for first-time borrowers through the program, and Second Draw PPP Loans, which are available for certain businesses that have already received a PPP loan.
Businesses can use both first draw and second draw loans to fund payroll, including benefits, but they can also use the money to pay mortgage interest, rent, utilities, costs associated with protecting workers from COVID-19, and uninsured property damage caused by “looting or vandalism” during 2020.
How can my loan be forgiven?
Borrowers can have their loans forgiven if, during the 8- to 24-week covered period following loan disbursement, they maintain their employee and compensation levels, spend at least 60% of their loan on payroll costs and only spend the money they receive on eligible expenses.
Who can apply?
Eligible borrowers can apply for a first draw loan if they have 500 or fewer employees. Those with more than 500 employees can also apply for funding under certain conditions.
Borrowers are generally eligible for a second draw loan if they have at max 300 employees, can show that they’ve experienced a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020, and will or have used the full amount of their prior PPP loan on authorized expenses.
Will this help small businesses?
According to the Small Business Administration, officials have set aside at least $15 billion in first draw loans for borrowers with a max of 10 employees. That money is also set aside for loans of $250,000 or less that go to eligible borrowers in low- or moderate-income neighborhoods.
Likewise, officials have set aside at least $25 billion in second draw loans for borrowers who meet the same criteria.
Why is this needed?
Mark Bays, director of the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at East Tennessee State University, said there are many businesses in the area that still need this assistance, especially restaurants and retailers.
“You’re looking at anywhere between a 20% to 60% hit in their customer base,” Bays said, adding that businesses have seen increased expenses as a result of marketing, personal protective equipment, and other costs.
“There’s definitely been a lot of turmoil there,” he said.
U.S. employment dropped by 140,000 aggregate jobs in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but the leisure and hospitality sector was among the hardest hit, losing 498,000 jobs. Food service and drinking places accounted for three quarters of that loss, or 372,000 jobs.
Those hard-hit sectors will be eligible for more funding through the current round of the Paycheck Protection Program. While most borrowers seeking a second draw loan will be able to receive 2.5 times their average monthly payroll cost in 2019 or 2020 (up to $2 million), borrowers in the accommodations and food services sector can receive a maximum loan of 3.5 times their monthly expenses (also up to $2 million).
Businesses have until March 31 to apply for a PPP loan through participating lenders. Between Jan. 11-17, the SBA said it had approved about 60,000 PPP loan applications submitted by almost 3,000 lenders.
How can I learn more?
The Tennessee Small Business Development Center at ETSU will hold free webinars from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 about the new round of PPP funding.
The webinar will provide an overview of how to apply for first and second draw loans, how to find a lender and how to apply for forgiveness.
Register online by visiting www.tsbdc.org/etsu.