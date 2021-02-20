Local legislators have filed a bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would allow organizers to serve alcohol at town-owned properties in Jonesborough without relying on a non-profit organization to do so.
State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, is co-sponsoring the bill with state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City. The bill was filed for introduction in the Senate and House in January.
“It’s all about helping our town do it a little bit better,” Alexander said.
Jonesborough currently has to engage a nonprofit 501 ( c) 3 organization to obtain a special occasion alcohol permit from the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission to serve alcohol at town-sponsored programs and events.
These permits come with limitations. For example, only 12 special occasion permits can be issued to a non-profit per calendar year, which can mean organizations can end up using many of their limited permits on town events.
This bill would exempt certain town-owned facilities from having to work through the ABC special occasion permit process to serve alcohol, but the circumstances under which alcohol is served in a town building is still up to the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The facilities included in the bill are the Historic Jackson Theater, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, the International Storytelling Center, the McKinney Center and the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
The passage of the bill does not increase authorization to serve alcohol without action from the town board, but it makes the process of serving alcohol easier when authorized.
Town Mayor Chuck Vest said officials have previously worked with Crowe on a similar bill over the past few years, but “unfortunately he did not receive the necessary assistance from our former state representative (Matthew Hill).”
“When Rep. Rebecca Alexander was elected she immediately looked for ways to help Jonesborough and that led to her joining the efforts of Senator Crowe,” Vest said. “Our board is thankful they both are champions and leaders for Jonesborough.”
Vest said the bill would enhance the town’s attractiveness for weddings, galas and other large receptions.
“This should improve our town’s ability to maximize revenue in a few of our larger event facilities,” Vest said. “It will also give our community more affordable and full-service rental choices for special occasions and events. Also, the approval process will be much less complicated.”
Alderman Stephen Callahan, who also owns Tennessee Hills Distillery in downtown Jonesborough, said bills like the one proposed are important for the town if it wants to compete with surrounding towns for weddings and other events.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to look at running a town like running a business and, you know, you’ve got to roll with the punches and evolve with the times,” Callahan said. “I don’t think it’s going to hurt the town of Jonesborough by any means, and in all honesty it’s going to help Jonesborough catch up with the times a little bit.”
Callahan said surrounding towns like Erwin, Greenville and Elizabethton are “starting to see the benefits” of allowing alcohol because it’s “attracting people that are 30s, mid-30s, 40s, that come to town that want a good bite to eat and spend money on booze.
“The way I see it, the more things the town does as far as events go, festivals, that kind of thing — if the town can serve alcohol at those events, the more people that are going to come out.”