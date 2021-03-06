Although its Senate sponsor isn’t optimistic it will sail through the Legislature this session, a bill introduced in the General Assembly would place certain limits on damages recoverable through personal injury suits in Tennessee.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said the intent of SB 0861 is to avoid a second windfall for plaintiffs, who can in some cases receive the value of their undiscounted medical bills even though they don’t reflect what insurance paid for their care.
“What the hospital bill is versus what insurance pays for are two different things,” he noted.
Lundberg said the goal is fairness — for both plaintiffs and defendants.
“For the individual who is hurt, they need to be made whole but not through attorneys and others who are looking for a loophole to get another windfall,” he said.
State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, is sponsoring the bill in the House.
Lundberg said many attorneys are opposed to the bill because they believe it opens up a legal principle called the collateral source rule, which prevents defendants from submitting evidence that the plaintiff’s insurance paid discounted rates because of negotiated agreements with providers. Lundberg said that’s not the intent.
“It’s got a long way and I think some amendatory language before it even gets off the ground,” he said of the bill.
What this means for cities
In a 2021 report listing legislative priorities for Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, city officials asked representatives to place a cap on recoveries for medical bills in civil suits.
The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that plaintiffs are free to submit undiscounted medical bills as proof of reasonable medical expenses.
“As a result, though neither the plaintiff nor plaintiff’s insurance actually paid the full, undiscounted medical bills, the defendant was held liable for that full, undiscounted amount,” the report said.
This, the cities wrote, affects local governments because it dramatically increases potential damages in personal injury lawsuits.
“Almost no one pays the sticker price for their medical care — the insured pay the negotiated rates, while the uninsured may enter bankruptcy proceedings and end up paying pennies on the dollar,” the report says. “While tort defendants should pay reasonable medical expenses, it is unfair to require them to pay undiscounted medical expenses when no one else does so.”
Johnson City is currently appealing $256,000 in damages stemming from a 2017 traffic accident in which a city tractor collided with the passenger side of a personal vehicle, injuring a woman who was then 78 years old.
Plaintiffs calculated that Theresa Doty received $246,324 in non-discounted medical bills after the accident, which factored into the damages awarded in the case.
According to court records, much of those charges were ultimately satisfied by Medicare payments. Johnson City Medical Center, for example, charged Doty $194,468 for her shoulder surgery, which was satisfied by a Medicare payment of $12,964.59.
Attorney Erick Herrin, who is representing the city in the case, said he is appreciative of legislators’ efforts.
“To me it’s such an unfair circumstance that’s taking place in the courts,” he said.
Lundberg said he’s heard from a few city governments talking about issues like the one Johnson City faces.
“It’s not unique to any area, which means at some point it does need to be addressed legislatively,” he said.