Legislation to require certain state agencies to seek funding for the creation of addiction recovery programs for pregnant women and women with children is making its way through the General Assembly.
“All the way across Tennessee and especially in East Tennessee there’s a huge problem with drugs, and there seems to be not a real good treatment facility for women that are either pregnant or with kids,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Wednesday. “It’s really hard for those ladies to get into treatment.”
Hicks is sponsoring the bill in the House, and state Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, is carrying the bill in the Senate.
The bill requires the state departments of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Human Services, Children’s Services, Health and the division of TennCare to apply for federal or private funding and direct available state funds to develop recovery programs.
The programs would provide substance use disorder treatment and wrap-around services that support life skills development in out-patient treatment facilities, residential facilities or home visitation programs.
Departments would be required to provide an annual report to the General Assembly by Feb. 15 detailing funds that were applied for, benefits seen from recovery programs and recommendations for improvement.
Hicks said state Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, carried the bill last year. The legislation went through subcommittee, but COVID-19 derailed its progress.
“He was kind enough to let me champion this bill for this year,” Hicks said. “It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart. We have a big problem with this issue in Northeast Tennessee.”
Having previously struggled with and ultimately overcome a problem with drugs and alcohol, Hicks advocated assembling more resources for people grappling with substance abuse during his run for the District 6 seat in 2020.
Hicks said it will take a collaboration between multiple state entities and federal funding to care for the women that fall into this category. Pregnant women and mothers with children can face a litany of obstacles when they seek treatment, he said.
“It’s not just one thing,” Hicks said, pointing to issues like neonatal abstinence syndrome that afflicts babies whose mothers took opioids during pregnancy.
Hicks said he believes mothers suffering from addiction have been underserved in Tennessee, and treatment is especially difficult for single mothers who don’t have strong support from their family.