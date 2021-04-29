Legislation to aid Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters passed the state Senate on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 778, which was co-sponsored by state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, provides an annual $600 payment upon completion of at least 30 hours of training.
Crowe said in a news release that he has worked for several years to provide the supplement payment for volunteers.
“Our volunteer firefighters put their lives on the line for our communities every day,” Crowe, said. “We are very fortunate to have so many people across our district who are willing to fight a fire to save someone’s home, business or life. They truly exemplify our state’s nickname as the Volunteer State. “
About two-thirds of Tennessee’s firefighters are volunteers. Currently, the cost of any training or equipment is often at their own expense.
The $4.92 million cost for the annual volunteer firefighter training payment is funded in Gov. Bill Lee’s 2021-22 budget proposal.
Crowe said the proposed new state budget also includes $1 million to provide support grants for volunteer firefighter departments under a program set up by legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2019.
The Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program was established to better equip volunteer firefighter departments to serve their communities and reduce fire fatalities, including those incurred by firefighters.