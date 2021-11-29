A Washington County woman was sentenced to three years on probation on child neglect and animal cruelty charges with a stern warning from the judge about staying out of trouble.
Amanda J. Hall pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County Criminal Court in three different cases with child abuse and neglect, theft under $1,000 and cruelty to animals. Other related charges were dismissed.
Judge Stacy Street imposed three separate 11 month, 29 day sentences for an effective three years on probation.
In his sentencing, Street noted to Hall that her hoodie she wore said “Beautiful disaster,” and that there would be a disaster if she didn’t comply with the terms of her sentence.
“If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, this will be a disaster for you. You can’t take care of your children and you can’t take care of your dogs. If you violate, you’ll be sitting in that jail a long time,” Street said.
The child neglect charges stem from an investigation that began after one of her children went to school with marks on his face and it was reported to police.
During the investigation, officers found Hall’s home to be filthy, located a younger child in a tipped over car seat, and found two tethered dogs that were emaciated.
Other cases in court Monday included:
- Elijah Gates, charged with second degree murder after a man he had a fight with died from the injuries, was arraigned after being indicted in the case. His case was reset for Feb. 25.
- Adonis Gardner, charged with vehicular homicide, was indicted and will return to court Feb. 25. Attorney Gene Scott represents Gardner.
- Jason Guire, charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and two weapon charges, was ordered to hire an attorney and return to court Feb. 22.
- Jonathan Nelson, indicted on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and related charges, was arraigned. The public defender’s office was appointed to represent him and he was set to return to court March 14.
Brandon Ramsey, a fired Washington County detention officer indicted on charges of assault and official misconduct, was ordered to return to court with an attorney in February.