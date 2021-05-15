ELIZABETHTON — Saturday afternoon was a beautiful, warm, sunny day and it was perfect for outdoor activities. That may explain part of the reason so many people came out for the Siege of Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
Park Manager Jennifer Bauer said there is no count of how many people attended the annual event, with people coming and going throughout the day and no admission cost. She said several hundred were present for the highlight of the day, the portrayal of the Cherokee siege of the fort, an event that actually happened in the summer of 1776.
“We have had an excellent day,” Bauer said. She agreed it was the biggest crowd at the park since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and it was evident the crowd was enjoying the return to more normal activities.
The crowd ringed the recreated fort for the demonstrations of military activity by several re-enactor groups, including the host Washington County Regiment of the North Carolina Militia. Some of the re-enactor units who participated in the weekend activities included a group of Cherokee re-enactors, the 2nd Regiment of the South Carolina Continental Line, the South Carolina Rangers, Musgrove’s Mill Militia, the 71st Highland Regiment, and the British Legion. There were also individuals portraying frontierswomen, backwoods hunters, indentured servants and established gentry. Although Sycamore Shoals was on the frontier in the 18th century, there were a group re-enacting the lower classes in more urban settings in a venue known as Scoundrel’s Alley.
The event continues today at Sycamore Shoals, with Part 2 of the military reenactments of the Siege at Fort Watauga starting at 1:30 p.m. “The Kinda Good, Often Bad, Generally Ugly Street Life of the 18th century Underground” starts at noon. There will also be vendors selling period wares in “Sutler’s Row”. There will be several vendors offering a myriad of 18th century reproduction items for the colonial enthusiast or the primitive decorator. Vendors this year include; Ft. Vause Outfitters specializing in finished leather goods, Windhil Woolens offering hand processed and dyed woolen goods such as yarn, blankets, and clothing, Walnut Hill Embellishments specializing in 18th century reproduction and historically inspired jewelry, Trader Bob offering a wide selection of hides and pelts, and Wintergreen Farms specializing in antique and original items. Several other vendors will offer everything from 18th century reproduction clothing and gear, to replica housewares and military accouterments.
Gates will be open for the Siege from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.