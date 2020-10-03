As children continue to cope with social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, mentors are perhaps more important than ever, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters Regional Director Kathy Lowdermilk.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a youth mentoring program that connects children with adult mentors who do everything from helping with schoolwork to being a friend.
“It can be as simple as going out and having a meal, going to a park or just hanging out for a while,” Lowdermilk said. “Right now, we have a virtual program, of course, because of COVID.
“On a normal year, our site-based program mentors go into the schools and work one-on-one with their mentees.”
While much of the contact between mentors and mentees has been remote during the pandemic, Lowdermilk said mentees still need to build relationships with mentors.
She said they’ve been encouraged to stay in contact throughout the pandemic.
“They can just talk on the phone, play games on the internet together, talk via Zoom or FaceTime, and it’s just starting that relationship because so many right now aren’t able to meet in person,” she said.
“Our kids, like all kids, have been affected by this pandemic, and they need to know somebody is out there thinking about them, worrying about them, and making sure they’re OK.”
Lowdermilk said Big Brothers Big Sisters currently has about 85 local mentors. She said numbers declined during the first few months of the pandemic, but began to pick back up toward the end of the summer.
“We’re always in need of mentors,” she said. “We take mentor applications throughout the year, and we’re always looking for those good people who just want to make a difference in a kid’s life.”
To help with their efforts, Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting its annual Vulcan Quarry Run benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-Cities, presented by Vulcan Materials and sponsored by Eastman Credit Union.
This year’s run will be held virtually. Participants can join at their own pace and in their own space. The cost is $25 for event-only registration and $40 for registration with a medal and t-shirt. Those who choose not to run this year can still donate to the organization.
“We are really excited about this event,” Lowdermilk said in a Thursday announcement. “It is our first virtual event and a safe, fun way to support the program.”
For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters or the event, visit www.tennesseebig.org or call 423-247-3240.