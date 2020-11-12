ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man suspected of hit and run on Monday. The incident injured a bicyclist from Johnson City.
Deputies said the incident took place at 5:15 p.m. at 2602 Gap Creek Road. Deputies said Mason Lewis, 18, was riding his bicycle northbound on Gap Creek Road when he was struck on the side by a passing vehicle. Lewis was thrown to the ground.
Witnesses said the hit and run driver was an older man who was driving a white transit van. Debris at the scene indicated the van may have lost its passenger side mirror in the accident.
Lewis was treated at the scene by the Carter County Rescue Squad and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.