ELIZABETHTON — Another busy weekend is planned for downtown Elizabethton, with a professional bicycle race topping the list of activities. There will also be lots of other events going on, including: First Friday, the weekly classic car cruise-in, and the weekly Covered Bridge Jam.
The annual Carter County Omnium takes place on June 4-5, with three races in Carter and Unicoi counties. It all starts with the Roan Groan on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with racers taking off from Cat Island Park, heading north on Main Street and then taking at the Veterans Monument circle onto Elk Avenue and another right onto U.S. Highway 19E.
Major Jerry Bradley of the Elizabethton Police Department said the riders will be leaving in heats, so that any traffic held up will be permitted to go once the last bike in the heat has departed. He said most of the time motorists won’t have more than a 5-to-10 minute wait. The first group of riders will go through the traffic circle shortly after 9 a.m. The last heat will be through the traffic circle shortly after 9:30 a.m.
The various categories of racers will wind through areas of Carter County, including Simply Creek Road, to Roan Mountain, with distances ranging from 30 to 80 miles for the Pro 1-2 field. That group also has 9,747 feet of climbing. All of the groups end up with a race up Tenn. Hwy. 143 to the finish line at Carver’s Gap, a category 1 climb of 2,580 feet.
The racers then move on to the Ballad Health Time Trial at 2030 Temple Hill Road, Erwin. The time trials begin at 5:30 p.m. The course is 3.2 miles, with a 1 mile climb averaging 4.0% and a 6.7% descent of .5 mile.
Sunday’s event is the Carter County Bank Criterium. It will be an all day competition in downtown Elizabethton. The half-mile course has four turns and runs from Hattie to Sycamore to E Street to Riverside. There are plenty of fast sections with high speed corners.
The races begin at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday and will continue until 5 p.m. Major Bradley said that while there is not a lot of businesses open along the route on Sunday, there are two churches inside the perimeter. He said the police department will be directing traffic around the race circuit. Police will direct traffic and work to prevent bike vs. car incidents.
The weekend’s activities get started on Friday with the June First Friday. There are lots of events, activities and shopping crammed into this one, which runs from 5-9 p.m.
The Carter County Omnium participants will be picking up their race packets at the Riverside Taphouse. The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will kick off its adult summer reading program in the breezeway next to Sweetsie Treatz.
There will be plenty of live performances for First Friday:
• Preston Benfield (sponsored by Carter County Bank) will perform live on the Covered Bridge Stage from 7-9 p.m.
• Dirty Trixx will perform at the Bonnie Kate Theater at 7 p.m. to benefit the theater’s restoration projects.
• Main Street Elizabethton will host live music on each block of Elk Avenue featuring Parker Lewis Jazz Collective, Know-Nothing-Steve, and more.
• Tosha Tolley will perform at Riverside Taphouse at 7 p.m.
• Riverside Taphouse will host the First Friday after-party with live music by Ryan Ward at 9 p.m.
The weekly Cruise-in sponsored by the Carter County Car Club will take place on the three downtown blocks of Elk Ave. from 5-9 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are accepted for the car club’s support of several children’s charities.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will present the Covered Bridge Jam on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. This week’s feature group is Borderline. This is a local music group that plays the newest country and rock hits, along with the most loved oldies.