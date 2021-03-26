ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton High School Betsy Band has consistently ranked in the top three positions in state band competition for schools of its size for many yearsand has been state champions on several occasions. For the coming year, the band will be wearing new uniforms that help proclaim its championship status, thanks in large part to financial contributions from the community and local businesses.
While the band has consistently maintained its performance at the most up-to-date levels of performance, its uniforms haven’t been able to keep up with the band’s statewide reputation.
Parts of the uniforms the band wears in state competition range in age from 12 to 20 years old. The new uniforms will replace the frayed and worn garments with a fresh and modern design that stillshows Elizabethton’s love of tradition.
To provide the uniforms for the band, a fundraising goal of $56,000 was set.
Recently, Three Arrows Property Development helped the band in achieving its goal by sending out a challenge to the community and promising to match all donations of up to $5,000 during the month of March.
The community raised $6,000 during the first two weeks of the month. The result is that the band has now reached the $40,000 mark on its goal. That leaves the band with $16,000 to raise in order to place the order for the new uniforms by the end of April.
The band is hopeful that the community will enable the band to achieve its goal, especially with so many people proudly displaying the decal that they “Love that Betsy Band.”
Donations can be sent to EHS-Band Uniform Fund, 907 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton, 37643.