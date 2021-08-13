A crowd of area residents spent a warm summer evening outdoors Thursday enjoying music as the Bert Street Music Series kicked off its second season at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater. The night’s featured band was Beach Nite Band. The next concert will be Thursday, Aug. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. The musical guest will be the Billy Crawford Band. The free concerts, sponsored by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, will be held each Thursday through Sept. 16.
Back for seconds: Bert Street Music Series