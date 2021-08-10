Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater will come alive this week with the first in a free, six-concert series at the center's amphitheater.
Beach Nite Band
Featuring a mix of seasoned performers, the Bert Street Music Series will kick off with the popular Beach Nite Band this Thursday from 7-9 p.m.
Carolina beach music featuring soul, R&B, disco, blues, boogie and memorable oldies music will fill the air when this tightly knit, lighthearted bunch takes the stage. This band brings with them their extremely danceable music and a notoriously humor-tinged show for an evening of entertainment.
The band, which has been providing live entertainment for several decades, is based out of the western Virginia/southern West Virginia regions, and members previously performed with the doo-wop group The Collegians for more than 20 years.
If you go
Each of the concerts will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays at MPCC, 510 Bert St. The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site.
The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The series schedule
Aug. 12: Beach Nite Band
Aug. 19: The Billy Crawford Band
Aug. 26: My New Favorites
Sept. 2: Jesse Barry and the Jam
Sept. 9: Blaze the City
Sept. 16: Hillbilly Bad
For more information, call 423-283-5827.