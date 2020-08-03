ELIZABETHTON — The state will no longer be seeking the death penalty when Chad Anthony Benfield, 46, goes on trial for first-degree murder in February.
The state filed its motion in court July 21 that it was no longer seeking the death penalty for Benfield. The motion was filed by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Roark. The motion said the state “hereby notifies the defendant of its intention to withdraw the prior notice given and shall not seek the death penalty.” Roark gave no reason in the motion for the change.
The hearing on the motion was held by Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice on Monday morning. She approved the motion to remove the death penalty. She set the trial for Feb. 8-12.
Benfield is accused in the murder of his neighbor, 89-year-old Mary Nolen in July 2017. Nolen was found badly injured at her Stoney Creek home by her daughter and granddaughter on July 14, 2017. Nolen was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where she died on July 26, 2017.
According to the autopsy report, injuries were discovered to her skull and brain that indicated blunt force trauma consistent with injuries suffered during a physical assault. Additionally, bruising was still evident and present on the tops of both of Nolen’s forearms, along with contusions to her face, scalp, chin and neck.
The state had filed a motion in 2018 stating its intent to pursue the death penalty in the case. That motion was accepted and the case has proceeded as a capital murder case since that time.
At that time, the state gave four reasons for seeking the death penalty:
The state said the first reason was because “the murder was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, in that it inolved torture or serious physical abuse beyond that necessary to produce death.” The second was that the murder was “knowingly committed.” The third was because of the victim’s age: 89. The fourth was that the murder was committed “at random and the reasons for the killing are not obvious or easily understood.”
The state-appointed defense attorneys in the case were Jim Bowman and Chris Byrd. With the death penalty of the table, the state will now only provide for one attorney for Benfield. Byrd said he is now the sole attorney on the case but Bowman is welcome to share some of his understanding in the case.
The cost of funding only one attorney for the defense is just one of many ways the state and county will save money as a result of the death penalty no longer being a factor. Patty Woodby, deputy Circuit Court clerk and also vice chair of the Carter County Commission, said the change will save the county between $30,000 and $35,000.