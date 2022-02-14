ELIZABETHTON — Chad Benfield received a six-year maximum sentence under Tennessee law in Carter County Criminal Court on Monday afternoon following his December conviction in the homicide of his neighbor, 89-year-old Mary Nolen.
Nolen was found by family members lying on her bed on the morning of July 14, 2017, unable to speak, with bruises to her head and neck and blood on her mouth. Nolen died at Johnson City Medical Center on July 26 as her condition continued to deteriorate.
After being charged with the attack on Nolen, Benfield was facing two counts of first-degree murder, but a jury found him not guilty of those charges in his December trial and instead found him guilty of the lesser included offenses of two counts of criminally negligent homicide.
The charge is a Class E felony under Tennessee law, which means Benfield was subject to a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of six years. The jury also assessed a fine of $3,000 on each of the two convictions.
In determining the length of the sentence, Judge Lisa Rice said Benfield had “a substantial prior history” of criminal activity in both Tennessee and South Carolina. She noted that his record included 28 felony convictions, mostly for burglaries and thefts. Those convictions go back 30 years, and some of the convictions were under then Judge Arden Hill.
Rice said there was a 17-year period in which Benfield was in prison in South Carolina. She said he also has several burglary convictions in Carter County. Rice said that under Tennessee law, Benfield was a career offender, which is defined as someone who has six or more prior felony convictions. With 28 felony convictions, Benfield met that category. Benfield’s attorney Chris Byrd, stipulated that he had no argument with the judge’s determination.
Even at the six-year-maximum, Benfield would be reaching the end of his sentence. Rice said Benfield has been held in the Carter County Jail since Aug. 9, 2017, on pretrial confinement.
But there were still other factors to consider. One is that Benfield was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant issued in South Carolina.
Byrd said the warrant was issued when Benfield moved out of his former residence and moved in with his brother. His probation officer came to his old address before Benfield notified him of the move. Byrd said South Carolina withdrew the warrant this year.
Even more of a problem for Benfield’s release from jail are the latest charges he is facing. These are one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and 177 counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Benfield has not been tried on these charges.
Once Benfield has served his sentence in Nolen's death, Byrd said Benfield should be allowed to be released from jail on his own recognizance until the trial on the child pornography charges. Byrd told Rice that even with his client’s extensive criminal record, he has not been charged with failure to appear or escape.
Rice said the danger that Benfield poses to the community is high. She cited the fact that he is now convicted of homicide and is charged with sexual exploitation of children. She said Benfield also had significant ties to another state.
Rice set the bond for Benfield at $250,000. She then addressed the problem of discovery in a child pornography case, requesting that Byrd and Assistant District Attorney General Matthew Roark should be cautious in examining the evidence.
Roark has already shown caution with the evidence and the charges. He told Rice that the attempted sexual exploitation indictments were kept sealed while Benfield was awaiting trial for murder. That was to prevent the publicity from getting out and impacting the jury.
Rice set the next April 29 as the next court date for Benfield.