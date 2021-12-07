ELIZABETHTON — The long-awaited trial of Chad Anthony Benfield began in earnest on Tuesday, with seven witnesses testifying in a hearing that went on until after sunset.
Judge Lisa Rice told the jury at the end of the day that they had heard a lot of witnesses on Tuesday, but there was a lot left for them to hear over the next few days.
Benfield is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a neighbor in the Hunter community, Mary Nolen. Assistant District Attorney General Matthew Roark said the trial was not only about Benfield, but about the 89-year-old Nolen, who was found by family members lying her bed on the morning of July 14, 2017, unable to speak, with bruises on her head and neck and blood on her mouth. Nolen died at Johnson City Medical Center on July 26.
In his opening statement, Roark showed the jury a part of taped interview Benfield had with two Carter County Sheriff’s Department investigators, Capt. Jeff Markland and Capt. Mike Little in which Roark said Benfield was trying to cut a deal, showing no remorse.
Defense attorney Chris Byrd said in his opening statement that the murder charge on Benfield was “narrow minded” and did not consider other possibilities. He said there was no evidence of a break-in of Nolen’s home and said “a lot of evidence has not been solved after 4.5 years."
The jury heard from seven witnesses on Tuesday, including Nolen’s children and grandchildren, as well as some medical experts and the first law enforcement officer on the scene.
The first witnesses were those who discovered the disabled Nolen, which included her grandchildren and daughter.
Granddaughter Melissa Allen went to her grandmother’s home on July 14 to help her clean because Nolen had just undergone eye surgery for cataracts. Unexpectedly, she found Nolen’s mobile home was locked and she could not get in. She called her mother, who came with a key. Allen said she found her grandmother lying on the mattress of her bed, but with no sheets, blankets, pillows or pads. She said the mattress was extremely wet. The eyepatch she was supposed to wear at night was missing. She said her grandmother could barely utter the words “help me.”
Another granddaughter, Melanie Harrold, described the same scene. She also described several items missing from Nolen’s home, even though her grandmother had always practiced putting everything back in its proper place when she was done with it. Those items included Nolen’s purse and medication, including a bottle of Tramadol. She also said her grandmother was wearing a night gown that she would never wear.
Nolen's daughter, Judy McKinney, described the bruises on Nolen’s neck, which she said looked like fingerprints.
McKinney also described her mother’s ordeal in the hospital, where “she didn’t eat anything and didn’t drink anything.” McKinney said her mother slowly declined until she died.
Nolen's son, Phil White, testified that his mother as a very active woman despite being 89 years old. He said she usually ate two of her meals every day away from home and even after she had eye surgery that week, she still drove from her home in Hunter to visit him on Cottage Avenue. “My mom was one who would not let anything or anyone hold her back,” White told the jury. But when he came to the hospital, he said her face was so bruised that he did not recognize her.
Other who testified included the first medical person on the scene, Jonathan Hatley of the Carter County EMS, and David Trambarger, the first sheriff's deputy on the scene.
The most compelling testimony came from Tessa Proffitt, the special assault nurse examiner, who collected samples from Nolen for a rape kit on July 14 and then collected samples for a DNA identification kit on July 21.
Proffitt said that when she collected the samples for the rape kit, she said she found the injuries to Nolen's vaginal area, where she said there was bleeding.
Byrd argued that such injuries were more common in a woman of Nolen’s age. Proffitt countered by saying there would still have to be something to cause the injury and that such an injury could not occur by just walking around.
Proffitt said that based on her expertise, Nolen had suffered a sexual assault.