ELIZABETHTON — After deliberating into Saturday afternoon, a Carter County jury found Chad Anthony Benfield not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 89-year-old Mary Nolen.
But jurors found him guilty of two counts of the lesser included offense of criminally negligent homicide, a lesser included offense.
“This was obviously a compromise verdict,” defense attorney Chris Byrd said when asked by the Johnson City Press about the verdict.
Byrd said it was obviously much better for his client than a life sentence a first-degree murder charge could have brought. “Its a Class E felony, which means he is subject to a sentence of a minimum of one year and a maximum of six years.” The jury also assessed a fine of $3,000 on each of the two convictions.
Judge Lisa Rice scheduled a sentencing hearing for Benfield on the afternoon of Feb. 14. Rice will also consider two other charges against Benfield that are still pending, which are sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Horne said the state of South Carolina also wants Benfield.
He said Benfield has already served a 17-year sentence in South Carolina on several counts of burglary. Horne said he is now wanted in South Carolina on violation of parole. Benfield was alleged to have violated his parole by leaving South Carolina and moving to Tennessee.
Horne said the state was not allowed to tell the Carter County jury about Benfield’s previous burglary conviction and the time he served in the South Carolina prisons. He said that was to guarantee Benfield a fair trial.
But the inability to tell the jury about Benfield’s prior conviction on burglary did impact the Carter County Sheriff’s Department investigator’s theory that Nolen’s injuries were the result of “a burglary gone bad.”
That theory contrasted with the theory presented to the jury by Byrd that Nolen had suffered a heart attack and that Benfield had never entered her home. He suggested the transfer of Benfield’s DNA to Nolen was brought about by Benfield’s dogs being in contact with Nolen.