ELIZABETHTON — After deliberating for several hours on Friday evening and for several more hours on Saturday morning and afternoon, a Carter County jury found Chad Anthony Benfield not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 89-year-old Mary Nolen, but guilty of two counts of the lesser included offense of criminally negligent homicide, a lesser included offense.
“This was obviously a compromise verdict,” defense attorney Chris Byrd said when asked by the Johnson City Press about the verdict. He said it was obviously much better for his client than a life sentence a first-degree murder charge could have brought. “Its a Class E felony, which means he is subject to a sentence of a minimum of one year and a maximum of six years.”
Judge Lisa Rice scheduled a sentencing hearing for Benfield on the afternoon of Feb. 14. The jury also assessed a fine of $3,000 on each of the two convictions.