A much-loved lecturer in East Tennessee State University's Department of Management and Marketing, Ricki Kaplan, passed away last Friday at the age of 56.
"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Ricki Kaplan," her department posted on Facebook Friday. "Her intellect, her heart and her servant spirit were an example to everyone."
Kaplan was a graduate of ETSU and was an adjunct professor before becoming a full-time faculty member in 2007. She was active with the College of Business and Technology's Communications Lab that provides assistance to students needing help with presentations and other projects, and was lauded by her colleagues.
“She loved her students,” Dr. Karen Tarnoff, associate dean of business and technology and a colleague of Kaplan said in a university release to students. “She demanded the best from them… because she wanted the best for them.
“Ricki made sure students got the help they needed,” Tarnoff said. “She trained the tutors and would even cook for them a few times each semester. She did it because that was the type of person she was.”
Jim Harlan, interim chair of the Department of Management and Marketing, said Kaplan was "the best of us."
“Ricki was the best of us,” he said. “Her intellect, her heart, and her passion for students have forever changed lives. She was the first to care and the last to leave anytime someone was in need. We miss her.”
In the message to students, the university commended her work with international students and said Kaplan worked closely to support ETSU's international articulation with Shandong Normal University in Jinan, China. In addition to traveling to Shandong Normal University, she facilitated arrangements for ETSU faculty to teach there and actively recruited students to ETSU.
On campus, she worked to coordinate the international student seminar that all international students in the College of Business and Technology are required to take. The College of Business and Technology's Interim Dean, Dr. Tony Pittarese, said plans are being made to create a scholarship in her name.
According to her obituary, Kaplan was born Aug. 18, 1965 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and was an active member of the community, the university and her synagogue.
She will be buried in a private ceremony later this week at Beth El Cemetery in Hornell, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Beth El, P.O. Box 454, Hornell, New York, 14843, or to B'Nai Shalom Congregation, 2510 Highway 126 in Bristol, Tennessee, 37620.