A skid road along the West Prong of the Little River in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it.

Before the creation of the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the company. Between 1901 and 1939, Little River cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest into a barren landscape.

