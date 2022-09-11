Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it.
Before the creation of the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the company. Between 1901 and 1939, Little River cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest into a barren landscape.
In the 80 years since, the trees have grown back and wildlife has returned. But we cannot know what this part of the Smokies looked like when it was a “virgin” forest.
To tell this remarkable story, we have to explain a few things about the history of the logging industry.
In 1900, the England-Walton Company of Philadelphia built a tannery in a remote part of Blount County called Walland. The company invited W.B. Townsend, who was already in the lumber business, to explore the land for timber possibilities.
As he explored the area, Townsend realized that there was a lot of money to be made harvesting trees in the nearby Smoky Mountains, and he organized the Little River Lumber Company. Before long, it had purchased 80,000 acres, was building a sawmill, and was working on plans for a railroad to deliver logs from the mountains to the mill.
In 1900, there were thousands of enormous trees in the Great Smoky Mountains; there were poplar, ash, chestnut, oak and maple trees as much as 10 feet or more in diameter. The reason most of the trees in the Smokies had not been felled prior to this time was because the land was so steep and the rivers weren’t big enough to float huge tree trunks downstream.
Starting about 1900, Little River Lumber began creating a railroad that started in Walland and headed into the mountains, following the course of the river and its tributaries. The harvesting of trees began as the railroad was still being created.
Most of the trees were cut down the old-fashioned way — by two men (called sawyers) working together with a handsaw. This process was physically demanding as well as dangerous, as one can never tell for certain in what direction a tree will fall.
Once the tree had been felled and the branches cut off, the trunk had to be dragged to the nearest rail line. To do this, workers would create a so-called “skid road” — a long wooden path along which a log would be slid down the mountainside with the help of a mule.
These workers lived with their families in company-owned communities such as Elkmont and Tremont. They worked six days a week, usually taking Sunday off, when they would go to church in the morning and take a free train ride to Townsend in the afternoon.
Always on the lookout for a new way to make money, in 1911 Little River Lumber built a hotel in Elkmont known as the Wonderland Hotel. The company used its railroad to take tourists, hunters and fishermen from Knoxville and other locations to the hotel.
These daylong and weekend-long excursions gave many people their first experiences in the Smokes.
Little River Lumber clear-cut almost all the land drained by the Little River, which is most of the Tennessee side of the Smokies. Townsend’s company laid 150 miles of train track, cleared about 75,000 acres, and cut 560 million board feet of lumber.
In 1924, Little River Lumber agreed to sell its 75,000 acres in the Smokies to the state of Tennessee as part of the process under which the national park was formed. By the time Little River Lumber and other logging businesses were moved out, about two-thirds of what is now the national park had been clear-cut.
During the Great Depression, thousands of workers with the Civilian Conservation Corps built roads on the railroad beds created by Little River Lumber. Once that job was completed, CCC workers created new trails in the Smokies — many of them also on former railroad beds.
The Wonderland Hotel remained at Elkmont until the 1990s, when the National Park sService closed it. Today Elkmont is the largest campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, while Tremont is now an educational institute.
Bill Carey is the founder of Tennessee History for Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers cover social studies.