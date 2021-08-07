ELIZABETHTON — The annual BBQ, Blues and Brews festival will soon take place at the Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton.
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, from 5-9 p.m. Proceeds will once again go to support projects to renovate the Bonnie Kate Theater, a 1926-era movie theater on South Sycamore Street, across from City Hall.
This year, there will be barbecue provided by several restaurants, blues provided by three blues groups and craft brews provided by Riverside Taphouse.
The barbecue will be made by J’s Corner Burgers and Barbecue, Southern Craft Barbecue, Southern Restaurant, Mountain Brook Delights, and Smokehouse Barbecue Company.
The blues will be provided by Jimmie D., Ron Addison and the Tomcats and Samantha Gray-Grayson.
Tickets are available online at bbqbluesandbrews.org. Tickets proving admission, barbecue and three beer tickets for adults are available for $30. Adult tickets are $20 and $10 for children 12 and under.