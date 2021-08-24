ELIZABETHTON — After natural disasters ruined the last two annual BBQ, Blues and Brews festival at the Elizabethton Covered Bridge, the Friends of the Bonnie Kate said things are looking up, with the weather forecast looking very good.
John Huber, one of the leaders of the Friends of the Bonnie Kate, smiled when repeating the latest long-range weather forecast for Saturday evening. Temperatures during the day are forecast to reach 91 degrees, but the chance of a thunderstorm during the evening is only about 10 percent. The festival takes pace between 5-9 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, August 28
Huber smiles at the prediction, since the forecasts and the pandemic has not gone in the festival’s favor over the past two years. “Two years ago, we had terrible rain,” Huber said. “Last year we canceled it because of COVID-19.”
The proceeds from the event go to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to fund its restoration effort of the 1926-era movie theater. The next step on the restoration is to place new windows in the front and upgrade the second floor rooms.
As its name suggests, the festival should have a lot more to attract a crowd than just good weather. It also offers some of the best offerings of local barbecue experts, the music from three of the best local blues bands, and the best local craft beers.
The barbecue is served up by J’s Corner Burgers and Barbecue, Southern Craft Barbecue, Southern Restaurant, Mountain Brook Delights, and Smokehouse Barbecue Company.
The blues will be provided by Jimmie D., Ron Addison and the Tomcats, and Samantha Gray-Grayson.
Tickets are available online at bbqbluesandbrews.org. Tickets proving admission, barbecue and three beer tickets for adults are available for $30. Adult tickets are $20 and $10 for children 12 and under.