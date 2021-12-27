With the goals of easing overcrowding and boosting the social development of students, Johnson City Schools officials say they're on track to transition to two middle schools beginning in August.
Currently, Johnson City students in fifth and sixth grades attend Indian Trail Intermediate School before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for seventh and eighth grades.
Starting next school year, students in fifth grade will return to the elementary level, and Liberty Bell and Indian Trail will become middle schools serving sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said the changes will allow students to spend more time with classmates, teachers and coaches before moving to a different school. Students will also have better access to extracurricular activities.
The alterations will also help ease a bottleneck at Indian Trail Intermediate School, which is currently 100 or more students above its capacity of 1,100.
Transferring fifth grade back to the elementary level has made it necessary for the city to build 20 additional classrooms across three of the system's elementary schools: four at South Side, eight at Woodland and eight at Lake Ridge.
"That really helps us with our capacity," Barnett said. "It gives us a few years. We're still going to have capacity problems to work through, but we've currently been overcrowded at Indian Trail for quite some time."
Johnson City saw its population increase to more than 71,000 people in 2020, and if the community continues to grow as expected, Barnett said, schools may need even more space to accommodate elementary students. Towne Acres Elementary School, for example, is an aging facility that officials will likely need to upgrade, he said.
"We'll just have to continue to review that and work with the city and work with the county to make decisions on how we grow," he said. Many of those decisions will ultimately depend on where Johnson City sees its population increase.
The classroom additions at South Side are complete, and Barnett expects the additions at Woodland will wrap up in the middle of January.
The city is also completing HVAC upgrades to Woodland and Lake Ridge, where crews are dividing the work into zones. HVAC improvements at Lake Ridge could spill over into the 2022-23 school year, Barnett said, and students may need to move to different rooms as crews finish that work.
"(We're) going to try to have as little interruption to classes as possible," he said.
Schools officials are also evaluating staffing levels at both schools.
Barnett said the system has surveyed employees at Indian Trail and Liberty Bell to assess their interests. Some Liberty Bell teachers will move to Indian Trail or vice versa, and some instructors will move with fifth graders to the elementary level.
Barnett said he and Middle Grades Supervisor Todd Barnett have also spent a lot of time with human resources to identify the best places for employees.
The system is working to ensure there are adequate resources for extra curricular activities and athletic programs at both schools. They're also developing comparable programing at both schools for middle schoolers in comprehensive developmental classrooms, which serve students with disabilities.