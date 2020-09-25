Recent arrests reported by the Johnson City Police Department:
- Gregory L. Gunn, 29, 144 Carrville Ave., was arrested on charges of auto theft, evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of prohibited weapons, and driving on revoked license, 2nd offense Sept. 16 around 4:30 a.m. after a stolen vehicle investigation. Officers responded to a call about a vehicle driven recklessly on West Market Street, and the 911 caller believed the vehicle to be one that had been recently stolen from a family member. Officers located the vehicle at West State of Franklin Road close to Leonard Street. The vehicle was being operated in a reckless manner and traveling at a high rate of speed, and officers tried to pull the driver over. As soon as police turned on lights and sirens, the driver sped up to over 100 mph. The vehicle was later seen by officers in the area of State of Franklin Road and Med Tech Parkway traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers searched the area and found a man — later identified as Gunn — walking in the area. Police determined that he was the suspect in the stolen car. Gunn had an active warrant from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officers located the stolen vehicle approximately .2 mile from the location that Gunn was taken to jail and held on a $18,000 bond.
- James Saylor, 43, 204 Patton Ridge Drive, Jonesborough, was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of violation of the light law, identity theft, improper display of plates, and driving on revoked multiple. Police pulled over a motorcycle around 8:40 p.m. that didn’t have a headlight on after dark. Initially Saylor showed police a family member identification in place of his own. Officers were able to determine that he was not who he claimed to be and identified him as Saylor. Saylor had multiple active warrants for his arrest. The registration plate attached to the motorcycle was found to belong to a different motorcycle and not the one it was displayed on. Further investigation revealed that Saylor’s driver’s license was revoked. He was arrested and held on a $2,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center.
- Marquise Cole, 18, 1203 John Exum Pkwy was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with sex offender registry violation for failure to report. Cole has not reported that he was currently living at 1203 John Exum Pkwy. Cole was registered to be living at an address in Carter County and was required to report to law enforcement any address changes within 48 hours. Cole has been living at 1203 John Exum Pkwy since the beginning of August. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
- Summer Roberts, 33, Johnson City was arrested Sept. 22 on a charge of receiving or concealing stolen property over $2,500. The arrest stems from an investigation into the theft of a 2000 Ford F150 from a residence on Norwood Drive, Johnson City, Tennessee in July. The investigation revealed that Summer Roberts took the truck to a local auto detailer and attempted to sell it to an employee. The employee became suspicious and called police to have a VIN check performed. Police arrived, checked the VIN, and determined it was stolen. Roberts was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
- Jessica A Killion, 30, 398 Mt. Wesley Road, Telford on Sept. 23 on one count of motor vehicle theft. Police saw a vehicle on West Market Street around 4 p.m. that had been reported stolen earlier in the day. Police pulled the car, which was driven by Robert A Harris, 31. He was charged with driving on a revoked license and simple possession of methamphetamine. Killion was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where she was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
- Christian Price, 26, 2301 Love St, Elizabethton was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with aggravated assault. The assault was reported to have happened happened June 5. Police were dispatched to the Johnson City Medical Center where a man said he was at a downtown bar and met with Price. He told police that he went outside and was assaulted by two people who punched him in the face and threw him head first into the wall. He stated that once he fell to the ground they started kicking and stomping him. He was taken to the emergency room by a friend. After being examined it was discovered that he sustained a broken nose, fractured collar bone, and a fractured rib. Police got a warrant for the arrest and took Price into custody this week. He was being held in the Washington County detention center on a $5,000 bond. The other suspect had not been found.
- Jimmy Chagoya, 47, 37916 N. Harper Road, Beach Park, Illinois, was arrested early Friday on two counts of aggravated assault and simple possession of a schedule II drug. At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 225 E. Main St., Numan’s Café and Sports Bar, in reference to a fight in progress. Officers spoke with multiple witnesses and determined that Chagoya had threatened an employee of the business and a patron with a pocket knife. It was also discovered that Chagoya had attempted to conceal a quantity of a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, in a trash can. Chagoya was arrested and transported to Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $21,000 bond.