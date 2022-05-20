Claude Harvey Banner was sentenced in Carter County Criminal Court this week to six years in prison and eight years of probation on convictions on charges of attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Banner was convicted on the charges in March.
The charges stem from a March 10, 2019, shooting in the Poga community. Banner was accused of shooting Marvin Lee Clawson. Both Banner and Clawson told deputies that Banner had shot Clawson.
Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street sentenced Banner to six years in prison on the firearm charge and eight years in Tennessee Department of Corrections probation on the attempted murder charge. Street also denied two motions filed by Banner’s attorney, Don Spurrell, for acquittal and for a new trial.
Banner will appear before Street one more time on Aug. 19 for a restitution hearing. Until that hearing, Banner remains out of jail on a $75,000 bond.