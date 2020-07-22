Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s Corporate Director for Infection Prevention, has been promoted to chief infection prevention officer and assistant vice president of infection prevention for the health system.
The following is a release from Ballad Health:
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift been a strong influence in the community, while serving as an essential member of Ballad Health’s Corporate Emergency Operations Center. She’s served as one of the leading experts for COVID-19 in the Appalachian Highlands region, never turning down an opportunity to educate her community on best practices to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic.
In her new role as chief infection prevention officer, Swift will continue to focus on expanding the infection prevention department. She will also continue Ballad Health’s pursuit to become a zero harm health system by continuing to target hospital-acquired infections.
“I’m extremely grateful to serve as Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer. For years, I’ve trained and studied in the field of infection prevention, knowing that a pandemic would likely occur at some point in my lifetime,” Swift said.
“Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, I believe infection prevention is as important as ever in the operations of a health system. I commend Ballad Health and its leadership for recognizing this and investing in the health and safety of our patients, team members and community.”
Prior to this role, Swift served as corporate director of infection prevention for Ballad Health and legacy Mountain States Health Alliance, beginning in June 2013. Swift joined Mountain States as an infection prevention manager in July 2011.
“Jamie exudes a deep commitment to zero-harm practices, and she’s an ultimate results-driven servant leader,” said Dr. Amit Vashist, Ballad Health’s chief clinical officer. “Her expertise and experience are unmatched.”
Swift has earned numerous awards, most notably in 2017 when she became one of only seven recipients in the nation to be named a National APIC (Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology) Infection Prevention Hero. She was also honored earlier this year with a YWCA Tribute to Women award, which recognized Swift for “playing a significant role in the safety of people throughout the region.”
Swift said she became interested in the field of infection prevention while attending nursing school at Milligan College. After earning her nursing degree in 1999, Swift worked for one year as a registered nurse at Johnson City Medical Center, where she provided direct patient care to acutely ill patients.
In 2000, Swift joined the Washington County Health Department as a public health nurse, and in 2002 served as the region’s director of communicable and environmental disease services.
Swift is working to obtain her master’s degree in nursing with a concentration in infection prevention and control from American Sentinel University.
Contributed