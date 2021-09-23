Ballad Health said its process for people seeking monoclonal antibody treatment “will not change at this time” after federal and state health officials recommended limiting the usage of the treatment to those who have not been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or vaccinated immunocompromised people.
“Ballad Health wants our patients to know that the process for getting (monoclonal antibody) treatment will not change at this time — patients will still go through their provider to get referred for monoclonal antibody treatment at Ballad Health’s clinics, and we’ll accommodate as many people as we’re able with the supply we have been provided by the states,” a Thursday statement from Ballad read, noting that the hospital system will “continue to follow state guidelines and advocate for the best interests for all of our patients.”
Studies suggest the monoclonal antibody treatment, which is available under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, can reduce the chances of somebody at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19 ending up in the hospital or dying.
In its statement, Ballad said there’s no substitute for vaccination or taking precautionary measures, but that monoclonal antibodies are a promising treatment and “one of the best options to keep people out of the hospital.”
To date, Ballad has provided more than 2,000 infusions, and recently opened up a dedicated infusion center in Johnson City.
Earlier this month, the National Institutes of Health’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel recommended limiting the usage of monoclonal antibodies to those who have not yet been fully vaccinated and are at high risk for severe illness, as well as those who are vaccinated and immunocompromised “in situations where it is necessary to triage eligible patients.”
With supplies expected to tighten as the federal government begins limiting supply of the treatment, the Tennessee Department of Health recommended providers follow the NIH guidance “if they need to prioritize distribution of the treatment,” which was first reported by The Tennessean.
The recommendation came after the federal government announced it would begin limiting supplies of the treatment due to seven hard-hit southern states, including Tennessee, receiving 70% of the nation’s shipments of monoclonal antibodies.
Of those states, which include Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, only Florida (56%) and Texas (51%) have vaccinated more than half of their populations, according to the New York Times. Tennessee has vaccinated 44.3% of its population. Northeast Tennessee, meanwhile, has seen lower uptake, with 43.2% of the population fully vaccinated. Only Sullivan (44.7%) and Washington (50.72%) counties have a higher vaccination rate than the state.
“Our recommendation to monoclonal antibody providers or individual facilities across the state is if they need to prioritize distribution of the treatment, the NIH guidelines are the recommended approach for that prioritization, including prioritizing those who are most likely to be hospitalized,” read a statement from the Tennessee Department of Health. “Ultimately, this comes down to providers’ clinical judgment to ensure those most at risk are receiving this treatment.”
Dr. Matthew Krolikowski, an associate professor and infectious disease expert with ETSU Health, also said vaccination is the best way to avoid severe illness, and said prioritizing the antibody treatment to those at highest risk, including those who aren’t fully vaccinated, is “purely an effort to mitigate the risk to the most amount of people.”
“They’re not at anywhere near the level of risk that an unvaccinated individual is,” Krolikowski said of vaccinated individuals. “So if withholding a vaccinated individual’s monoclonal antibodies results in a two-day hospitalizations but giving the antibodies to an unvaccinated individual prevents a 30-day hospitalizations — it’s unfair but unfortunately vaccinated people again shoulder the burden of that problem.”
Krolikowski went on to say unvaccinated people are at a higher risk of dying, and that “realistically, it is not vaccinated versus unvaccinated, it’s human versus virus.”
“If our goal is to survive this, the monoclonal antibody is most likely to benefit the most in unvaccinated or immune-compromised (people) who’ve been vaccinated,” Krolikowski said.