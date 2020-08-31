Ballad Health had 115 novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations across its facilities on Monday, an increase of 24 since Friday.
Though the healthcare system does not report current COVID-19 hospitalizations on weekends, Monday's increase could be among the largest single-day increases that Ballad has reported throughout the pandemic. The largest increase in hospitalizations was 16 on July 26. Monday's total is the third-largest number of hospitalizations, just 10 below the system's peak of 125.
Twenty-six of those inpatients were in intensive care, and 16 others were on ventilators. There were 29 available COVID-19 beds available.
The positive test rate was 8.5% over the last seven days in Ballad's 21-county service area, in addition to 32 deaths.