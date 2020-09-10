Ballad Health reported a six-patient increase in novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Thursday, bringing the total to 98 — the highest reported since Sept. 2.
Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care and 13 were on ventilators. Those numbers are up by three and two from yesterday, respectively. There was one patient under investigation on Thursday, the fewest since early July.
The healthcare system has seen an overall downward trend since mid-August, but has seen hospitalizations rising in recent days. Since Monday, hospitalizations have increased by 11, but are down 27 from their peak on Aug. 10.