Ballad Health reported more than 350 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations for the first time, setting an inpatient record with 361 people hospitalized with the virus.
It is the fourth-consecutive day Ballad has set or tied a record for COVID-19 inpatients, increasing by 29 in that time. Tuesday's census was 12 higher than Monday's as the hospital system reported 56 new admissions — just shy of the reported high of 58 on Dec. 15. Forty-two were discharged overnight.
Of those hospitalized, 68 (+5) were in intensive care and 37 (-4) were on ventilators. Ballad also reported 22 patients awaiting test results, the third-highest total ever reported and the most since the record of 44 on Oct. 22.
There were 56 COVID-designated beds still available, down two from Monday.