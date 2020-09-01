Ballad Health reported 100 novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations in its facilities on Tuesday, a drop of 15 from Monday's total and the largest single-day decrease the system has reported.
Overall, hospitalizations were still up from Friday's total of 91.
In addition to the 100 inpatients, six others were awaiting test results. Of the confirmed cases. 22 were in intensive care, and 14 are on ventilators, down from 26 and 16 on Monday.
Capacity was up significantly from Monday as well, with 40 designated COVID-19 beds open, compared to 29 on Monday.