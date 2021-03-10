Ballad Health reported 69 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in its hospitals on Wednesday, the first time they've had fewer than 70 since Sept. 30 — a span of 161 days.

As of Wednesday, the hospital system was treating 69 patients, down one from Monday, with 13 (+3) in intensive care and six (+1) on ventilators. And while the number of critical care patients rose slightly from Monday, the number remains below last week's high of 21 ICU patients and nine ventilator patients reported on March 1.

There were 47 (-6) available COVID-designated beds, after 10 people were admitted and seven were discharged overnight. The number of people awaiting test results jumped to 10, however, most since Jan. 5.

Northeast Regional Health Office has open vaccine appointment this week and next

The Northeast Regional Health office said it has available COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week and next, and encouraged those in phase 1c to seek a vaccine.

Most of the region's counties have appointment availability this week, while all counties have availability next week. The Northeast Regional Health Office oversees health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.

Tennesseans can register for a vaccine at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/, or call (423) 979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for help. Ballad Health is also offering vaccine appointments in Abingdon, Elizabethton, Kingsport and Norton, which you can register for by visiting http://bit.ly/3e1ru5Y. To find other vaccination sites, visit covidvaccinefinder.org.

"Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the best and safest way to become immune to COVID-19 and we want to encourage everyone aged 16 years and older to take advantage of increasing vaccine availability when they are in phase," the release said.

First Tennessee Development District Foundation receives grant to help speed up vaccinations

The First Tennessee Development District Foundation, which serves Northeast Tennessee, received a $541,700 grant on Wednesday from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, which will fund three mobile vaccination vans to help get vaccine into the region's more rural areas.

The grant was awarded to the FTDD based on its emphasis on a public service campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated and its plan to mobilize healthcare workers to vaccinate people in areas where a mass vaccination site isn't possible in all eight of the region's counties. The mobile vaccination vans, as well as the public service campaign, will begin in late March or early April.

The grant and the effort to support the region through the campaign began as part of the Region A.H.E.A.D. alliance of local businesses to lessen the impact of the global pandemic in the area. The BCBSTF grant for Northeast Tennessee was the fourth granted to organizations across the state.