Ballad Health was treating 100 novel coronavirus patients Thursday morning, a decrease of four from Wednesday's count, though the number of intensive care patients (23) remained steady. 13 patients were on ventilators.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad reported patient occupancy at 93.3% and ICU capacity at 90.7%. The system had 46 designated COVID-19 beds on Wednesday, with that number increasing to 52 on Thursday.
Across the system's 21 county service area, there have been 9,304 total cases and 113 fatalities. In the last seven days, 21 people have died.